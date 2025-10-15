Kota Ibushi Reveals Recovery Could Take Two Years

AEW star Kota Ibushi has provided an update on the serious leg injury he suffered during the October 8th AEW Collision taping, revealing that doctors have advised a two-year recovery timeline before he can return to the ring. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has made it clear he plans to defy medical expectations.

In a post shared to his Instagram account, which included a video of his leg in a cast, Ibushi detailed the extent of his condition and the daunting prognosis given to him.

“My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again,” he wrote.

Despite the grim outlook, Ibushi expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to heal faster.

“I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don’t believe in that,” he continued. “I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!! I don’t believe it.”

He added:

“How many injuries have I healed with my absolute healing power since I was young? I’ll prove that this doesn’t apply.”

The injury occurred during Ibushi’s match with Josh Alexander at the AEW Collision taping in Jacksonville, Florida, when he fell awkwardly from the top turnbuckle to the floor. The match was immediately stopped, and Ibushi was stretchered from ringside and taken to a nearby hospital.

This marks another significant setback for Ibushi, who has endured multiple major injuries in recent years. He was previously sidelined for nearly two years following a shoulder dislocation suffered in the NJPW G1 Climax finals in October 2021. His return to the ring in March 2023 was later hampered by severe ankle injuries sustained during a Pro Wrestling NOAH match in January 2024.

Ibushi officially signed with AEW in July 2023 and announced a two-year contract extension with the company this past August.

