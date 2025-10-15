Chris Jericho Reveals Story Behind AEW’s “Le Dinner Debonair” Segment With MJF

Top AEW star and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. One highlight of the conversation was the origin of his famous “Le Dinner Debonair” segment with MJF, which aired during the October 2020 edition of Dynamite.

Jericho said, “That was an idea that we had, where I guess MJF had just seen the Elton John movie that had come out, the biopic, and he wanted to do some kind of an Elton John-type fantasy sequence, and Tony [Khan] didn’t want it to be fantasy. He wanted it to be real. So I said, ‘Why don’t we do like a big kind of a Busby Berkeley dance routine from like the 40s,’ and that’s kind of how it started.”

On the backstory behind his “Le Dinner Debonair” segment with MJF:

“If you remember, we were like eating dinner and then suddenly this whole back room opened up and here we are to do this huge dance, dancing and singing routine and we had actually recorded the vocal earlier at my house and so we had sang the part, and we just had to worry about doing the dance routine and we filmed that in about five hours on a Tuesday night before it aired on Wednesday.”

On how they had to re-record the segment after receiving a notice from the song’s publisher not to use the music on the air:

“There was a point in time where we didn’t think we were going to be able to get it on, and Tony was like, ‘You guys are going to have to do this routine live.’ We can’t do this live, we’re in the ring, like what do you want us to do?”

