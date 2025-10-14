Backstage News On Possibility Of AEW Opening Its Own Training Facility

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the possibility of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) opening its own training facility in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to his report, there have been proposals or plans for AEW to establish a training facility for several years.

At one point, Ace Steel was set to manage it. However, after his departure from the company, those plans were placed on indefinite hold.

The report also mentioned that AEW has a warehouse containing a wrestling ring that talent occasionally use. Mercedes Moné has shared videos from this facility in the past, and it has been in existence for quite some time.