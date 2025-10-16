Report: Andrade’s AEW Absence Linked To WWE Non-Compete Issue

been explained — and it reportedly has nothing to do with injury.

Andrade made his surprise return on the October 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, aligning himself with The Don Callis Family and immediately sparking a feud with Kenny Omega. However, the storyline has seen no follow-up in the weeks since, leading to speculation about his status.

According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez, Andrade’s absence stems from a legal issue related to his WWE non-compete clause.

“Regarding Andrade, all I know is that he’s not injured, and something is holding him up regarding his non-compete with WWE,” Alvarez stated.

The specific detail of the clause that is causing the delay remains unclear. The situation is unusual, as Andrade is the first wrestler to go from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then back to AEW again.

Traditionally, WWE main roster releases come with a 90-day non-compete clause, but previous reports complicate the picture. Following Andrade’s WWE departure, PWInsider reported that his release was tied to multiple wellness policy violations, with WWE choosing to release him outright rather than enforce a paid non-compete period — making the current situation contradictory.

While absent from AEW Dynamite, Andrade has remained active elsewhere. On October 3, just two days after his AEW return, he competed for The Crash promotion in Mexico, capturing their Heavyweight Championship.

He had also been scheduled to face LA Park on October 26 for Mucha Lucha Atlanta in Norcross, Georgia, though that match has since been pulled from promotional listings.

As of now, there is no official word from AEW or Andrade regarding when he will return to television.