Updated Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2025

After Wednesday night’s AEW WrestleDream go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision, the company revealed the updated lineup for this weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV).

The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will face The Demand, made up of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, in a Tornado Trios Match.

Previously announced for the event are AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) defending their titles against the Don Callis Family (AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita).

Additionally, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will compete against Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) in a $500,000 Tag Team Match.

Furthermore, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness will take on Jamie Hayter in a Singles Match. Darby Allin will face Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in an “I Quit” Match, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe from The Opps.

Lastly, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “Timeless” Toni Storm.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.