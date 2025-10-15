AEW Dynamite returns with a special three-hour episode, featuring AEW Dynamite from 8/7c – 10/9c, followed immediately by AEW Collision from 10/9c – 11/10c., live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertised is Darby Allin and Jon Moxley going face-to-face, Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony, The Opps (c) vs. LFI for the AEW Trios titles, Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. The Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Death Riders, Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s final words, Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite and Collision results from Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION RESULTS – OCTOBER 15, 2025)

The usual signature opening video package and theme song plays to get things started. We shoot live inside the Cody Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO., as fireworks and pyro explodes while Excalibur on commentary welcomes the viewing audience at home.

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Kris Statlander’s Final Pre-WrestleDream Showdown

After an extended breakdown of the jam-packed lineup for tonight’s three-hour special event and this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, we shoot to a sit-down interview between ‘Timeless” Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, conducted by Renee Paquette.

They begin by each stripping articles of clothing off. Paquette stands up and does the same and tells everyone to calm down. Storm talks about what the title means to her and how losing it has affected her. She says if Statlander is her murderer, then so be it.

Statlander talks about how she keeps evolving so Storm can’t know what to expect from her. They both want the interview to be over so they can get to the physicality they want to express, which they vowed not to do during this sit-down discussion. Paquette excuses them.

They each storm out live inside the arena and settle inside the squared circle. They begin stripping some more articles of clothing and then begin to brawl back-and-forth. Storm ends up on her knees looking up at Statlander, almost allowing her to kill her. Statlander ends up in the same position. Storm kisses her and walks off.

Backstage With Jurassic Express

After that, the commentators send things backstage again, where this time we see Jack Perry by himself. He talks about The Young Bucks and how he doesn’t hate them. In fact, he’ll always have love for them. But when he needed them most, they weren’t there. Luchasaurus appears briefly and the segment wraps up.

The Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of The Gates of Agony’s theme hits and out they come with their fellow member of The Demand, Ricochet, for the first match of the evening. The duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

The best theme in AEW today plays next, as The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin emerge, accompanied by MVP. The two make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opening tag-team tilt.

Benjamin and Kaun kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Shelton sends Bishop to the corner. Kaun turns it around but Benjamin stands up to him. Exchange of holds leads to Kaun hitting the ropes, where Shelton catches him with a kick and a suplex.

We see a tag to Bobby Lashley for some double-team action. Stalling suplex from Lashley takes Bishop to the mat hard. Kaun starts to turn things around as Liona gets a blind tag, but Lashley sends him off the apron before going after Bishop.

Ricochet distracts the ref while Kaun hits a low blow, and Liona follows up by dropping Lashley to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When the show returns, we see Liona in control of things.

He brings Lashley up to his feet in the ring. Lashley sends him into the corner, taking a boot from Toa before hoisting him up and over. Both men head to their corners as we get Bishop and Shelton tagging in. Benjamin sends Bishop to the corner as Ricochet tries to intervene.

Ricochet ends up taking a kick from Shelton for his troubles. Kaun takes him down but only gets a two count, and Shelton fights back to counter a suplex into a DDT. Liona is back in the ring, landing a headbutt before Lashley comes in for an assist.

The fight leaves the ring as Lashley takes out Toa, and back in the ring we see Ricochet land a Spirit Gun on Benjamin before sliding out, only to be laid out by MVP as we see Bishop get the pin on Shelton for the win. This marks the first pinfall loss for the Hurt Syndicate in tag team action since they debuted in AEW.

Winners: The Gates of Agony