Backstage Praise For Kairi Sane Following Recent WWE Performances

Kairi Sane is reportedly receiving major backstage praise in WWE following a string of standout performances on television.

According to @TCWrestleVotes on Twitter/X, multiple WWE sources have spoken highly of Kairi’s recent in-ring and backstage work, particularly her match against Rhea Ripley on Monday Night Raw and her recent segments with Asuka.

“Multiple sources I’ve been in contact with this week spoke highly of the work Kairi Sane has been doing as of late,” the report stated. “Specifically, there was said to be high praise following her match with Rhea Ripley on RAW this past Monday & from her recent backstage segments with Asuka.”

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Kairi teamed with Asuka in a losing effort against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Despite the loss, Kairi’s performance reportedly caught the attention of several key figures within the company.

When asked about WWE’s perception of Asuka, @TCWrestleVotes offered a simple but powerful response:

“Asuka is a known commodity. She’s knocked everything they’ve ever given her out of the park.”

The pairing of Asuka and Kairi continues to be a focal point in WWE’s women’s division, with both stars consistently earning praise for their chemistry and storytelling.