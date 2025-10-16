Andrade’s AEW Absence Due To WWE Non-Compete Clause Despite No Pay

A new report from PWInsider.com has revealed the real reason behind Andrade El Idolo’s ongoing absence from AEW television, despite his surprise return on the October 1 episode of Dynamite.

After aligning himself with The Don Callis Family and beginning a feud with Kenny Omega, Andrade has not appeared on AEW programming since. The latest update confirms that Andrade’s absence stems from a non-compete clause with WWE, despite early reports suggesting otherwise.

According to PWInsider, there was initial confusion even within WWE regarding the nature of Andrade’s release.

“The initial belief even within WWE circles was that since Andrade was cut outright due to Wellness Policy violations, he was not going to be paid his 90 days and was free and clear to begin performing elsewhere,” the report stated.

However, after Andrade appeared on AEW television and began working matches in Mexico, WWE reportedly contacted him to clarify the terms of his release.

“We are told that after he began making his appearances in Mexico and the United States, WWE clarified to Andrade that even though he was not going to get the traditional 90 days’ pay following his release, Andrade was still subject to the 90-day period where he cannot perform elsewhere,” PWInsider reported.

A WWE source further explained the reasoning behind enforcing the unpaid non-compete period, stating that the company wanted to avoid setting a precedent that would allow released talent to immediately join a competitor following a policy violation.

“The company was not going to have a system in place where someone could theoretically leave the company due to violating their policies and then walk off to end up elsewhere the next day,” the source said. “It was a loophole the company could not allow to exist.”

The enforcement of the 90-day clause is expected to impact several of Andrade’s upcoming appearances. Although he is advertised for events in Puerto Rico this weekend and for a wrestling and autograph appearance in New York on November 15, it’s believed that he will not be attending those dates.

This update corroborates Bryan Alvarez’s earlier report that Andrade was not injured and that contractual issues were preventing his return to AEW.

Andrade’s storyline with The Don Callis Family remains on hold for now, while other faction members — Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada — are scheduled to challenge Bandido and Brody King for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream on October 18.