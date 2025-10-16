Former WWE Prospect Reacts To Booker T’s Comments On Developmental Deadline

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his perspective on WWE’s developmental system, emphasizing the limited window talents have to prove themselves before moving up to the main roster.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T urged NXT and developmental talents to take their time in the system seriously and make the most of the opportunity.

“As far as this developmental system, I would implore guys to think that they got perhaps two, two and a half years at that,” Booker said. “So you better be motivated to try to figure out what this thing is all about. The clock is ticking and they’re watching to see if you are one of the guys perhaps that could make it on the main roster and make it to SummerSlam and WrestleMania.”

(Quote courtesy of WrestlePurists.com)

Following Booker’s comments, former WWE prospect Drako Knox, who was recently released from the company, offered his own take on the statement via Twitter/X.

“I’ve never gotten bad feedback. I always gave my all, made an impression no matter what I was asked to do. Ask anybody, I have recommendations,” Knox wrote. “But the timeline part checks out. If creative doesn’t see anything for you no matter how good you are then you got 2 1/2 years max.”

Booker T’s comments have sparked discussion online about the high-pressure nature of WWE’s developmental environment and the short timeframe many talents face to make a lasting impression before their contracts are reevaluated.