Report: WWE Preparing Retirement Plans For AJ Styles In 2026

WWE is reportedly beginning internal preparations for the eventual retirement of AJ Styles, one of the company’s most decorated and respected in-ring performers.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a growing belief within WWE that Styles will retire in 2026, based on his own past comments about winding down his career.

Meltzer noted that discussions are already taking place within the company about how to handle his farewell run. “There is a plan in play for how to handle AJ Styles’ retirement in 2026,” Meltzer revealed.

While the specifics of the plan have yet to be finalized, WWE reportedly intends to ensure Styles receives a meaningful send-off rather than a quiet departure from television. “It’s not fully locked in or anything, but the idea is, ‘We’re gonna do something,’” Meltzer added.

The report indicates that WWE expects 2026 to mark the final year of AJ Styles’ in-ring career. “So yeah, they believe he’s retiring next year,” Meltzer said.

Styles, 47, has enjoyed an acclaimed career spanning over two decades, competing in TNA, NJPW, and other international promotions before debuting in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Since then, he has captured multiple championships, including the WWE Championship (2x), Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship, cementing his status as one of the modern era’s most consistent performers.