Natalya Reveals Who She’d Choose As John Cena’s Final Four Opponents

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including whether 17-time World Champion John Cena should lose his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13th.

Natalya said, “You’re asking me these really hard questions today! So knowing John Cena and the kind of person that he is, I think John would probably refuse to win. I think that he’s ultimately about passing the torch.”

She continued,“He’s always about giving back to the business. He’s one of those people, that he wants to leave the business better than how he entered it. But I do think there is something to leaving on top, beating the house. And leaving with your head held high, and just leaving on such a high note. So I’m torn both ways.”

Natalya added, “I think if it was up to John, he would lose. He would lose and pay it forward.”

On who she would choose as Cena’s last four opponents:

“If I was gonna pick the last four matches? Not in this order, I would go with Gunther, I would go with Miz. I would go with The Rock, and — I know again, this is a wild card. [But] I would go with Dominik Mysterio.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.