AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/15/2025

WrestleNomics reports that the AEW WrestleDream go-home episode of Dynamite and Collision, aired on Wednesday night, attracted an average of 467,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic. The viewership breakdown shows that the first two hours, designated as Dynamite, drew a total of 534,000 viewers with a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demo. In contrast, the final hour, designated as Collision, attracted 400,000 viewers and maintained the same rating of 0.11 in the key demographic.

This total viewership represents an increase of 66.36% compared to Dynamite’s previous week’s viewership of 321,000 and a rise of 57.14% from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the 18-49 demo. Additionally, it shows an increase of 39.86% from Collision’s viewership of 286,000 the previous week and an impressive 83.33% increase from last week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic.

The episode was headlined by The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) taking on Don Callis Family (“The Murderhawk Monster”Lance Archer, Rocky “Azucar” Romero and AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher) in a Trios Match.

