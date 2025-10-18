AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl Preview For Tonight (10/18/2025): St. Louis, MO.

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl is live tonight at 7/6c from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The following matches are advertised:

* FTR vs. JetSpeed

* Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA

* Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders

* Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Join us here tonight for live results.