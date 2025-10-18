AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl Preview For Tonight (10/18/2025): St. Louis, MO.

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl is live tonight at 7/6c from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
The following matches are advertised:
* FTR vs. JetSpeed
* Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA
* Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders
* Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
IT'S WRESTLEDREAM SATURDAY!#AEWTailgateBrawl will be a solid hour of action IMMEDIATELY before #AEWWrestleDream!
The show starts COAST-TO-COAST at 7e/6c/5m/4p on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kO0m904Pom
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2025