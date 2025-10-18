AEW WrestleDream Preview For Tonight (10/18/2025): St. Louis, MO.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is live tonight on pay-per-view. at 8/7c from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Heading into the pay-per-view will be the usual ‘Zero Hour’ style pre-show, as well as AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl.

The following matches are advertised for AEW WrestleDream 2025:

* ‘I Quit’ Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s Title: Kris Statlander (c) vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

* AEW Tag Team Titles: Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* TNT Title: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* $500,000 Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks

* Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

* Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone open challenge

Join us here tonight for live AEW WrestleDream results.