AEW WrestleDream Preview For Tonight (10/18/2025): St. Louis, MO.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is live tonight on pay-per-view. at 8/7c from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.
Heading into the pay-per-view will be the usual ‘Zero Hour’ style pre-show, as well as AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl.
The following matches are advertised for AEW WrestleDream 2025:
* ‘I Quit’ Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW Women’s Title: Kris Statlander (c) vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm
* AEW Tag Team Titles: Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita
* TNT Title: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* $500,000 Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks
* Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand
* Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone open challenge
Join us here tonight for live AEW WrestleDream results.
