Tony Khan Clarifies Big Announcement For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for later this evening at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, just got a bit more interesting.

History could go down tonight!

Heading into the October 18 pay-per-view event, the AEW President surfaced via social media to make a special announcement, noting that Mercedes Moné issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship at tonight’s AEW WrestleDream show, but it won’t be just any open challenge.

Tony Khan clarified that her open challenge is one that could very well see Moné break Ultimo Dragon’s ten title record and become “11 Belts Moné.”

“After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné puts up the TBS Title versus any champion plus their belt,” Khan wrote. “10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!”

