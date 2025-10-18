Backstage Update On Andrade’s Non-Compete Clause And Where He Can Compete

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Andrade last month, and he made his AEW debut on the October 1st episode of Dynamite.

Andrade has signed with AEW, but he has been off television since then. The latest update indicates that WWE is enforcing a one-year non-compete clause against him because they fired him with just cause.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wording of a standard WWE contract through TKO states that Andrade will not be able to work in pro wrestling, sports entertainment, or MMA promotions owned or affiliated with TKO in the U.S. for one year following his termination.

This means he may be able to book dates outside the U.S. The report also mentioned that Andrade competed for Crash Lucha Libre on October 3rd in Tijuana, Mexico, where he won the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship from DMT Azul. However, he is no longer advertised for a Mucha Lucha show in Atlanta. Currently, WWC in Puerto Rico is still promoting him for a Universal Championship Match on Saturday.

Additionally, the report states that AEW has removed all references to Andrade and his attack on Omega, instructing announcers not to mention his name or the storyline. For background context, WWE enforced a similar clause against Alberto El Patron after he was fired for slapping Cody Barbierri.

El Patron eventually sued WWE, and they reached an agreement that allowed him to return once the situation cooled down and to work wherever he wanted.