El Grande Americano Called Out For AAA Match In Mexico

Lucha Libre AAA recently posted a video on Instagram in which Galena del Mal challenges WWE’s El Grande Americano to a one-on-one match at an AAA event on Sunday, November 2nd, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Galena del Mal said, “I’m going back to Mexico to set things straight, because there’s this so-called luchador who claims to be Mexican and says he’s the greatest of all time. Grande Americano, see you this November 2nd in the Sutana of the North, Monterrey.”

Americano last competed for the company in a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Alianzas on September 27th.

Dragon Lee won the match and will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the title at AAA Héroes Inmortales on October 25th in Mexico City.