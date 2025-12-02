Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage Story Behind Diesel’s 8-Second WWE Title Win

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has reflected on one of the defining moments of his career—the night he captured the WWE Championship for the first time. November 26 marked the 31st anniversary of Nash, then competing as Diesel, defeating Bob Backlund in just eight seconds at Madison Square Garden.

The win remains one of the fastest world title changes in WWE history and represented a dramatic shift from Backlund’s old-school style to Nash’s rising “Big Daddy Cool” persona.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash expressed gratitude toward Backlund for being willing to drop the title so decisively. “I’ve said it numerous times, I appreciate him for doing the favor,” Nash said. “I know that he didn’t want to do the favor… but he had such a run for so long. I think that it’s very hard for anybody in our business to realize the run is over”.

Nash’s co-host Sean Oliver also recalled the atmosphere that night, noting that fans sensed something big was coming when WWE officials Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco were spotted in the crowd before the match.

While the MSG victory was a milestone, Nash spoke candidly about his frustrations with how the Diesel character was handled after he became champion.

He said WWE immediately shifted his presentation away from the cool, edgy persona that had been organically connecting with fans in markets like Providence. “When I saw that thing today on Diesel, he had my folder the minute he anointed me the champion,” Nash said of Vince McMahon. “He had my folder, and he directed that year of my life, and I was really not feeling a ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ moment”.

Nash described the character shift in blunt terms: “He slowly castrated the character that got over in Providence,” Nash said. “Towards the end, I just realized, ‘Oh f***, man, he doesn’t get it.’ He has this red, white, and blue, larger-than-life vision”.

Many wrestling historians have cited this disconnect as one of several factors contributing to WWE’s financial struggles in 1995.

Despite his disagreements with creative, Nash said he is proud of the influence he had on how WWE Superstars were presented outside the ring. He noted that he broke long-standing tradition during his championship run by refusing to appear on mainstream talk shows in character or in ring gear. “I was the first person to show up on any talk show not in their gear,” Nash said. “I showed up on Regis and Kathie Lee in a blue suit with a tie. I was the first person that said ‘uncle.’ No other athlete shows up in their outfits. We got it”.

Nash also spoke about advocating for better financial treatment of WWE performers. He cited a tour of India during his reign that required significant vaccinations and medical prep for the roster.

Nash said he used his star power to ensure the talent was paid immediately upon returning home rather than waiting for a payroll delay. “I bitched when we went to India and we didn’t know what the payments were going to be,” Nash said. “I got us the top of the card, I got us a base, and the bottom of the card, I got us a base… It was right before Christmas. I said, ‘When we get off the plane, we need to get our paychecks for that tour right then’”.

According to Nash, WWE executive JJ Dillon met the roster in New York with envelopes containing their pay.

The conversation also led to discussion of other short championship matches. Nash noted that WWE often ranks him behind others, specifically referencing Brock Lesnar’s quick win over Kofi Kingston. “They made it where I was number one, and then I went to the other side. So then they had to make sure that any record I had was no longer,” Nash joked.

Oliver pointed out that WWE’s timing of Lesnar vs. Kingston appeared oddly precise compared to other records: “Look at this list… a whole number for every one of these, except the one they put before Kevin, they have to go to point six, 7.6,” Oliver observed.

Even three decades later, Nash’s eight-second victory remains one of the most memorable title changes in WWE history—and a moment that continues to spark discussion among fans and insiders alike.