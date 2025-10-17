Speculation Grows Over Chris Jericho’s WWE Return As AEW Contract Nears End

With Chris Jericho’s AEW contract reportedly set to expire at the end of 2025, speculation continues to grow that the veteran star may be preparing for a return to WWE.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the internal belief within WWE is that Jericho will indeed come back to the company — not for a full-time run, but for a retirement tour culminating in a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“From those in WWE, they said the Perth crowd made no difference and that they are of the impression it won’t change creative plans and the idea is that Jericho is coming for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction,” the report stated.

Recent developments have only added fuel to the speculation. Jericho announced his next “Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise for November 2026, but the initial lineup does not feature any AEW talent — a noticeable change from previous years. While AEW names have sometimes been added later, the absence has raised eyebrows among fans and insiders.

Jericho also recently posted a clip from his 2012 WWE return on social media, which many interpreted as a subtle hint toward a comeback.

At WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, the live audience loudly sang along to Jericho’s entrance theme, “Judas”, even though he was not part of the show — a moment that went viral online. Despite the passionate fan reaction, WWE sources told the Observer that it did not influence any creative discussions or change existing plans.

The report further noted that Jericho’s 2026 cruise currently lists no WWE talent either, and it remains unclear whether WWE would even allow its roster members to participate if Jericho were to return to the company.

Jericho, 54, is one of the most decorated and influential performers in professional wrestling history, holding world championships across WWE, AEW, NJPW, and WCW. His return for a farewell run and Hall of Fame induction would mark a fitting conclusion to his three-decade career.