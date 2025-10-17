WWE is back in North America after recent shows in Australia and Japan, as WWE SmackDown is live tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

On tap for tonight’s post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE SmackDown is an opening segment featuring Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles and more.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 17, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – OCTOBER 17, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then shoot into a video package looking back at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and the follow-up episode of WWE Raw. We shoot live inside the SAP Center.

Nick Aldis Announcement

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in the ring. He is introduced and begins the show by making an announcement. He says that the scheduled Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre match advertised for tonight will now be a number one contender match.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Things Off

He says the winner will face this man. With that said, we hear the usual “thump-thump” followed by the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme song. Out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion. He kicks off the show by bringing up his loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

He says he’ll let Rollins deal with his business with Bron Breakker, and he’ll handle SmackDown business. He says the business at hand tonight. And that brings him to Aldis’ announcement. He says his next title challenger will be decided tonight and will be McIntyre or Fatu. He wraps up soon after.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

After a quick backstage segment that sees Solo Sikoa and company punk out Rey Fenix, we shift gears and head back inside the SAP Center, where Charlotte Flair’s theme hits. Out comes “The Queen” for advertised WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship action.

She stops half way down the aisle and her music dies down. The familiar sounds of her partner’s entrance tune plays next, and out comes Alexa Bliss, holding Lilly. She catches up with Flair and the two head to the ring for our opening title tilt.

Vic Joseph and Corey Graves, who are on the call as commentators for the show this evening, talk us into a quick pre-match commercial break as they settle inside the squared circle. When the show returns, Sol Ruca and Zaria make their way out and head to the ring.

After both teams are settled in the ring, we see Blake Monroe make a cameo at ringside. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Flair and Ruca kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Flair with an arm bar but Sol rolls out of it and gets Flair into an arm bar of her own. Flair gets out of that and both women are on their feet. Flair is thrown to the turnbuckle.

However, she flips over, Ric Flair-style, and hits Sol with a kick. Flair with a big boot onto Zaria. Flair gets in the ring and she hits Sol with a kick to the side of the head. Alexa is tagged in and they double team Sol. Zaria is tagged in.

Bliss jumps onto Zaria’s back but Zaria throws her onto the mat. Bliss gets back up and she hits her with right hands a dropkick. Bliss grabs Zaria but Zaria with a modified spine buster. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Ruca and Zaria settle into a comfortable offensive lead. Ruca hits a big high spot from the top-rope to the floor. She is then distracted by Blake Monroe at ringside. While distracted, her knee is chop-blocked from behind. Flair finishes things off with the Figure-8 for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Backstage With Cody Rhodes & Jacob Fatu

Backstage, we see Cody Rhodes walking the halls when he runs into Jacob Fatu. Fatu cuts a local-friendly promo with local references that the crowd loudly pops for in the background. He tells Cody that when he’s done dog-walking Drew McIntyre tonight, he’s coming for the title. Cody says he’ll be ready. The show heads to a break.

The Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Connection

We see clips of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega after Black’s win against Damian Priest last week. The package also features comments from both, setting up their new storyline.

Black says everything he has done has been a calculated move. He and Zelina say this was always their plan. Black says they are what they would call a necessary evil. Zelina says the venom isn’t poison, it’s salvation.

Backstage With Sami Zayn, The Miz & Nick Aldis

We see clips of Shinsuke Nakamura’s match against Sami Zayn. We see The MFTs interfering. We cut to The Miz who is backstage with Nick Aldis. Miz says he wants it to be big and Aldis says he will take it into consideration. In comes Zayn.

He tells Aldis he is not even on the show tonight. Aldis says he wants Nakamura to have a proper rematch but Nakamura is still in Japan. And the MFTs are already causing problems tonight. Zayn says that is not how things work, that is not how he works. He won’t be bullied or in the shadows because of them.

He says the united States title means something to him, to the fans, to the guys in the locker room. Zayn says he is going to go to the ring and defend his United States title. Aldis turns around and Miz is still there. Aldis asks him if he needs something else and Miz says he is good and walks away. We head to a break.

WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

When the show returns, we head back down to the ringside area after a quick Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling plug for the WWE Vault YouTube channel. A clip of one of the old cult-classic cartoons even airs. When we return, we gear up for our latest WWE United States Championship Open Challenge.

With that said, the upbeat catchy-ass theme song for Sami Zayn hits to bring out the reigning defending champion. Zayn makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the San Jose crowd. The Miz comes out complaining about the open challenges.

As he’s complaining, he is attacked from behind by Carmelo Hayes. After that is cleaned up, the sounds of the returning Ilja Dragunov hits. Out comes “The Mag Dragon” in his comeback appearance. Zayn smiles. The bell sounds and off we go.

Zayn extends his hand and they shake hands. Both men with right hands. Zayn to the ropes and Ilja with a forearm to the face. Zayn gets back up and he hits Ilja with a clothesline. Zayn with a chop to the chest. Zayn goes for a suplex but Ilja lands on his feet.

Ilja with a waist lock but Zayn with an elbow to the face. Zayn to the ropes but Ilja with a forearm to the face. Ilja with a knee followed by a boot to the face. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Zayn with a clothesline. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Zayn with a forearm to the face but Ilja with an uppercut. Ilja with kicks but Zayn with an elbow to the face. Zayn jumps off the second rope and lands a tornado DDT. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Ilja with a kick to the face.

Ilja goes for the cover but Zayn kicks out. Ilja with a German suplex and keeps the waist lock on Zayn but Zayn with elbows. Zayn gets out of it and rolls Ilja but Ilja kicks out. Zayn with a German suplex and another German suplex. Zayn with the waist lock but Ilja gets out of it.

Ilja with elbows and he picks Zayn up and slams him onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Zayn kicks out. Ilja climbs the top rope and jumps, Zayn moves out of the way, Ilja lands on his feet and Zayn with the Michinoku driver. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out.

Zayn with a chop to the chest and Ilja falls onto the ring apron. Zayn on the ring apron. Ilja with elbows and he lifts Zayn up but Zayn with elbows. Zayn lifts Ilja up and Ilja’s left shoulder lands onto the second rope and they fall to the outside of the ring.

On that note, we head into another mid-match commercial break. This time when we return, we see Ilja with the senton onto Zayn. He goes for the cover but Zayn kicks out. Ilja places Zayn on the second rope. Ilja with chops to the chest and Ilja climbs the second rope. Ilja climbs the top rope and he lands a super-plex.

Ilja goes for the H-Bomb but Zayn gets his boot up. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Ilja moves out of the way. Ilja lifts Zayn up and slams him onto the mat. Ilja goes for the cover but Zayn kicks out. Ilja with a big knee to the face. He goes for the cover but Zayn kicks out.

Ilja to the ropes and he lands a clothesline. Ilja runs but Zayn with a kick to the face. Zayn with the Blue Thunder Bomb. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. We see Solo Sikoa on the ramp and that distracts Zayn. Solo waives his finger and leaves to the back. Ilja runs towards Zayn but Zayn with the exploder.

Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Ilja with a Torpedo Moscow followed by the H-Bomb. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. After the match, The MFT’s hit the ring and attack both Dragunov and Zayn. He cuts a promo and the lights go out.

The Wyatt Sicks appear on the big screen. Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy, is finally with them again. The lights come back on and we see The Wyatt Sicks standing behind The MFT’s and Solo Sikoa. The Wyatt Sicks end up entering the ring. The Wyatt Sicks production glitch happens and we cut to a commercial break.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James

The show returns and we see clips of WWE’s tours of Australia and Japan. Highlights are then shown of the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer. We then return live backstage for a quick segment.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Tiffany Stratton. She tells Cathy that she won’t pretend that she is happy about losing but Stephanie Vaquer is a great Champion and took her to her limits. She has been undefeated for a year and one loss won’t change anything.

As she continues talking, in comes Kiana James, gloating about how she knew Tiffany didn’t have what it takes and she only represents talent like Giulia. Tiffany tells her that maybe she doesn’t have it. Those who can do and those can’t, represent. She challenges her to a match next week. Kiana James accepts. We move on.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

In a different area backstage, we see the Motor City Machine Guns. A video of them earlier during the day airs celebrating them being in WWE for a year now. They talk about how it only took them two weeks to win the WWE Tag Team titles.

In come Angel and Berto. They tell the Motor City Machine Guns that when they started, they looked like a Ferrari and now they look like their grandfather’s lawnmowers. Sabin asks them if they remember who they beat in their first match and it was them.

Sabin says since it has been one year that they are in WWE, they challenge them to a match tonight. From there, we return inside the SAP Center, where the Motor City Machine Guns make their way out. After that, Los Garza come out. The bell sounds and off we go.

Alex and Angel start the match. Berto distracts Alex and Angel hits him with right hands. He gets Alex is a head lock but Sabin is tagged in. They double team Angel and Angel falls to the outside of the ring. Sabin kicks Berto to the outside. Sabin with a suicide dive onto Los Garza on the outside of the ring.

Sabin throws Angel back into the ring. Berto holds onto Sabin’s leg and Angel with a kick to the face. Angel with a chop to the chest. He goes for a splash in the corner but Sabin moves out of the way and Alex is tagged in. Alex goes for a splash in the corner but Angel moves out of the way.

Berto is tagged in and they double team Alex. We head to a break. The show is back and we see Angel go for a right hand on Shelley but Shelley with a neck breaker. Berto is tagged in and he grabs Shelley by the leg. Shelley kicks him away and Sabin is tagged in. Sabin with a cross body off the top rope followed by a double clothesline.

Sabin with a release German suplex onto Angel. Sabin with a roll up on Berto but Berto kicks out. Sabin gets Berto in the corner and Shelley is tagged back in. They double team Berto. Sabin is tagged back in. They double team Berto but in comes Angel who super kicks Shelley. Berto with a sit down power bomb onto Sabin.

He goes for the cover but Babin kicks out. Angel is tagged in. Angel with grabs Sabin and he tags Berto into the ring. They double team Sabin. Berto goes for the cover but in comes Shelley who pushes Angel onto Berto to break up the cover. Angel and Shelley fight to the outside of the ring.

Berto with a splash onto the Motor City Machine Guns on the outside of the ring. Berto throws Sabin back into the ring. Angel is tagged in and they grab Sabin but Shelley tags himself in. Berto is thrown to the outside of the ring. Shelley on the top rope and they land Skull and Bones for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Backstage With FrAxiom & #DIY

Backstage, we see Fraxiom were watching the match. They talk about the tag team division. In come DIY who tell Fraxiom that they will not win the Tag Team titles. Ciampa says they have been staying out of the way that way the Street Profits cannot point their fingers at them.

He says the Street Profits are choke artists, Fraxiom are delusional and Los Garza are losers. Axiom challenges Johnny Gargano to a match and Fraxiom leave the locker room. LeRae predicts Axiom is ugly under that mask. DIY enjoy a laugh together.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s main event time!

Jacob Fatu’s music hits but we cut to Nick Aldis and WWE officials running backstage. We see Jacob Fatu down with equipment on top of him and blood on the floor and blood coming out of his mouth. We head to an abrupt commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, we check in with Fatu, who is still down and he spits out a bunch of blood. We return back inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s theme hits. He comes out smiling. He gets on the microphone and gloats.

He says the all gas no brakes guy is bloody and gloats some more. He demands to be called the number one contender right now. Instead, Nick Aldis comes out. He starts talking, and McIntyre cuts him off, saying he had absolutely nothing to do with Fatu’s attack.

Cody Rhodes comes out super worked up and accusing McIntyre, saying he knows, and everybody knows he was the man who attacked Fatu. He says the fans wanted a number one contender match. He yells at Drew, telling him if he wants his title shot, he can have it right now.

The two begin charging at each other and start brawling. The show heads to a commercial break on that note. We return from the break to McIntyre and Rhodes still brawling. They re-enter the ring. Cody, still in most of a suit that he was wearing, calls for the bell himself.

The bell sounds and indeed it is announced by the commentators that this is a match. They haven’t really specified if it’s for the title, or a number one contender match or what this is. Something tells me it’s not going to be a super clean finish anyways.

Literally moments later, in fact, the bell is sounds and the match is called off. Cody loses it, and begins tearing the commentary table apart. Vic Joseph tells us to look at the look in his eyes. “Cody’s lost it!”

Real heel acts, folks! Hmm. Anyways, Cody hits a big splash off the ropes to Drew and a ton of security. He stares Drew down as his theme plays and the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner via DQ: Drew McIntyre