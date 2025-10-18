AEW WrestleDream is live tonight at 8/7c from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Things get started with the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show lead-in, which will feature FTR vs. JetSpeed, Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA, Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders, as well as Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

Advertised for the pay-per-view is Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an “I Quit” match, Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW title, Kris Statlander (c) vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title, Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW tag titles, Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT title, Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks for $500,000, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand in a Tornado Trios tilt, Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla, as well as Mercedes Mone’s TBS title open challenge.

The following are complete AEW WrestleDream results from Saturday, October 18, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7pm-1am EST.

AEW WRESTLEDREAM RESULTS – OCTOBER 18, 2025

The AEW Saturday Tailgate lead-in to AEW WrestleDream kicks off on TNT live at 7/6c with the commentary team welcoming us inside a jam-packed Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. We are then directed straight into a video package for the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley “I Quit” match scheduled for tonight.

The Death Riders vs. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard are on commentary for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the evening. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders is up first. The Death Riders team of PAC, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli make their way out accompanied by Marina Shafir.

They settle into the ring and a loud “F**k you, Yuta!” chant breaks out. Their music dies down. The Conglomeration tune plays and out comes Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly. He stops his teammates and runs back to grab Roderick Strong. They all make their way to the ring. It’s time to get things started.

A “Freshly Squeezed” chant breaks out and then the bell finally sounds to get things started. It is Garcia and Strong kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset. The two begin trading chops, with Strong getting the better of the exchange. He tags in O’Reilly and the two beat down Garcia and Yuta, when he tries running in.

With Yuta now the legal man for his team, Cassidy tags in for his. After some double-team action with O’Reilly, Cassidy picks up where he left off, controlling the offensive lead for The Conglomeration by taking it to The Death Riders’ Yuta. Yuta avoids an atomic drop and counters, shifting the offensive to his favor.

PAC tags in and takes over, bringing some additional punishment to Cassidy as Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Ishii is chopping Castagnoli as The Death Rider no-sells every shot and then blasts “The Stone Pitbull” with some of his own.

Yuta tags in and takes over and fans begin chanting “Yuta sucks!” It almost sounded like “CM Punk! CM Punk!” at first. Could you imagine hours of that? Yikes. A much more clear-to-hear “F**k you, Yuta!” chant takes over as Cassidy tags in and begins taking back over for his team.