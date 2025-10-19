ECW Founder Tod Gordon Dealing With Serious Health Issues

Tod Gordon, best known to pro wrestling fans as the founder of ECW, has been hospitalized.

The family of Tod Gordon released the following statement via social media today regarding the news:

From the Family of Tod Gordon:



We wanted to share that, Tod Gordon, is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone – he’s just focusing on his health right now.



While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts.



Thank you



The Gordon Family

We will keep you posted updates regarding Tod Gordon’s health continue to surface.