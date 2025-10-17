Report: WWE Dropped Major Plans For Austin Theory Due To Seth Rollins’ Injury

A new report has revealed what WWE had in store for Austin Theory prior to the recent injury suffered by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were backstage discussions about Theory becoming part of The Vision faction, with his debut angle originally planned to unfold at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

The report noted, “There was at least talk that the introduction of Austin Theory to The Vision would come on that show to lead to him joining the group.”

At that event, CM Punk was scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after earning his title shot on RAW.

Theory’s addition to the faction was reportedly set to tie into long-term creative plans leading into the WarGames event in November.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Theory’s involvement would have set the stage for a major crossover storyline. “Theory’s involvement would have in some form led to Reigns and Punk coming together on the same unit against The Vision in War Games, since Reigns was beaten at Crown Jewel by Reed, with help from Breakker,” the report stated.

However, that potential storyline direction was complicated by Roman Reigns’ post-Crown Jewel comments, where he made it clear he still wanted to handle matters on his own.

With Rollins now sidelined following shoulder surgery, WWE’s creative plans have shifted dramatically. The company must now determine the next steps for the World Heavyweight Championship, the revised Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup, and the WarGames narrative.

In recent weeks, The Vision has officially turned on Rollins, elevating Bron Breakker into a main event position, while Austin Theory remains off television awaiting his next storyline direction.