WWE Reportedly Moving Toward AI-Generated Storylines Under New Executive Hire

WWE has reportedly made a major move toward incorporating artificial intelligence into its creative process. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has hired Cyrus Kowsari as its new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque personally introducing him to the creative staff last month.

Kowsari, who previously worked as a Producer for Buzzfeed from 2016 to 2022 and for the MMA promotion ONE from 2022 until recently, has been tasked with leading WWE’s transition toward AI-based storytelling. His role will also include integrating AI into other creative areas such as video production and graphics.

In presenting Kowsari to the team, Triple H reportedly described the shift as “inevitable when it comes to creative in pro wrestling.” Kowsari further stated that his responsibilities include overseeing AI storytelling and acting as a liaison to the White House, as Levesque is said to be assuming additional political duties.

WWE already holds a contract with an AI platform known as Writer AI, which has been trained on past WWE content to generate storyline ideas. However, early testing has not yielded strong results. The Observer noted, “Thus far the AI software has come up with what one person with knowledge of the situation called absurdly bad storylines.”

One such example reportedly involved a pitch for Bobby Lashley, whom the AI mistakenly identified as an AEW wrestler, proposing a storyline in which he would return “as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history.”

Despite the initial misfires, WWE is reportedly confident that once the system is refined, AI will “begin to have major impact on storyline direction.”

This isn’t the first time AI has been tested within professional wrestling. Meltzer added that “another promotion previously tested out AI for creative help and suggestions and found it couldn’t understand pro wrestling and storylines.”