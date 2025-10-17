WWE Announces New Dates For 2025–2026 Annual Holiday Tour

WWE has officially announced the next wave of live events for its highly anticipated Annual Holiday Tour, featuring seven new dates for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, along with ten additional WWE Live shows across the United States.

Fans can grab tickets beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive presale will be available starting Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local and will run until Thursday, October 23 at 11:59 p.m. local, using the presale code WWETIX.

The full list of newly announced dates includes:

December 2025

Friday, December 5 – SmackDown – Moody Center – Austin, TX

Friday, December 12 – SmackDown – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza – Wilkes Barre, PA

Monday, December 15 – RAW – GIANT Center – Hershey, PA

Friday, December 19 – SmackDown – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, December 26 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Saturday, December 27 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL

Saturday, December 27 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, December 28 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

Sunday, December 28 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY

Monday, December 29 – RAW – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

Tuesday, December 30 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Hertz Arena – Ft. Myers, FL

Tuesday, December 30 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

January 2026

Thursday, January 1 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Upstate Medical Arena – Syracuse, NY

Friday, January 2 – SmackDown – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, January 3 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

Sunday, January 4 – WWE Live Holiday Tour – Total Mortgage Arena – Bridgeport, CT

Monday, January 5 – RAW – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

The Holiday Tour has become one of WWE’s most celebrated annual traditions, bringing the energy of WWE’s television and Premium Live Events directly to fans across the country during the festive season.

WWE continues to deliver family-friendly entertainment 52 weeks a year to more than a billion households globally in over 20 languages, through major distribution partners such as Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network, and The CW.