Blake Monroe Explains Why She Chose To Debut In WWE NXT Instead Of The Main Roster

Blake Monroe recently appeared on The Masked Man Show, where she discussed her decision to debut with WWE NXT rather than joining the main roster immediately after her run in AEW.

Monroe explained that starting in NXT made sense strategically, both for exposure and for long-term brand building within WWE.

“I mean to date, NXT has the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on,” Monroe said. “I think as well, you have to consider that WWE is so huge — the amount of TV equity that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, they have millions of followers and all of this TV equity.”

Monroe went on to say that while he believes she can compete at the top level, NXT gives her a unique opportunity to connect with new fans and establish herself within WWE. “I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn’t I go to NXT to continue to build my brand, continue to introduce [myself to] the WWE Universe? They may know me, they probably don’t — I don’t think any of these kids know me or anything,” Monroe admitted. “Tell them who I am and also make NXT my brand because I truly feel like I am doing that and can do that.”

She also praised the NXT environment and its leadership, highlighting the benefits of learning directly from top trainers and executives. “Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity and get that TV equity, build up myself in WWE, use the resources and be able to talk to Shawn [Michaels], Matt Bloom, and all of these amazing coaches,” Monroe added.

Monroe made her NXT debut earlier this year, following a high-profile run in AEW, and has quickly become one of the brand’s most talked-about new stars.