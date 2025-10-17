WWE Considering John Cena Winning Another Championship Before Retirement

A new report has revealed a potential major development in John Cena’s farewell tour, as WWE has reportedly discussed the idea of Cena capturing the Intercontinental Championship before his retirement.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internal discussions have taken place about having Cena win the title from Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series 2025.

“The idea of Cena winning the IC title from Dominik (the match right now is at Survivor Series) and it being in play for the final match with Gunther has been discussed,” reported Dave Meltzer.

If this plan moves forward, it would see Cena claim the only championship that has eluded him throughout his legendary career, setting up a symbolic final showdown.

The report further indicates that Cena’s final opponent is still expected to be GUNTHER, with the match serving as a “passing of the torch” moment for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE’s proposed endgame could see Cena enter his final bout holding the title, ultimately putting over GUNTHER in his last match.

The demand for Cena’s farewell tour has been extraordinary. His final match, scheduled for the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event, has already generated massive ticket interest — with reports of over 45,000 people in the virtual queue for an arena that seats roughly a third of that number.

Throughout 2025, Cena’s farewell tour has featured high-profile rivalries with Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and a storyline with Cody Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship. He most recently defeated AJ Styles at Crown Jewel and is now down to a limited number of appearances before his official retirement.