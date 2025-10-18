WWE Exploring Earlier Start Time For Monday Night RAW On Netflix

WWE recently shifted the start time of Monday Night RAW to 7 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM ET for some episodes last month.

It appears the company is considering continuing this early start time for future episodes, particularly in December and January 2026.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is exploring the possibility of moving select episodes of Monday Night RAW in December and January 2026 to a special start time of 7 PM ET. However, no decisions have been finalized yet.

The report does not specify which episodes might have the earlier start time or the reasons for this change, but updates will be shared once more information becomes available.

The adjustment in start times was made to address the NFL season’s impact, and with the show now available on Netflix, WWE has more flexibility regarding when it can air.

Below are the currently announced episodes of RAW scheduled for December and January 2026 in the U.S.:

December 1st: Glendale, AZ (Desert Diamond Arena)

December 8th: Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

December 15th: Hershey, PA (GIANT Center)

December 29th: Orlando, FL (Kia Center)

January 5th: Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)