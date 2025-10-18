Steve Austin Hints At New Podcast Episodes Coming Soon

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is renowned for his Texas Rattlesnake persona—an iconic, beer-drinking, rebellious anti-hero during the company’s “Attitude Era.”

Known for his tough-guy attitude, Austin transitioned to podcasting after retiring from in-ring competition. He has been producing episodes of the “Steve Austin Show” and “Broken Skull Sessions.”

However, the Texas Rattlesnake hasn’t released any new episodes of the “Steve Austin Show” since 2018, and the last episode of “Broken Skull Sessions” aired in 2022.

Recently, a fan on Instagram asked Austin when he might return to podcasting, suggesting that he could potentially resume creating new episodes.

Austin responded with, “Gimmie a couple weeks.”

Stone Cold did not specify whether he was referring to the Broken Skull Sessions, the Steve Austin Show, or something else entirely. Updates will be provided once they become available.