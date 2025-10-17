Brock Lesnar’s Return Sparked Backstage Backlash Within WWE

At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena suffered a decisive loss to Brock Lesnar, marking one of the most dominant victories of Lesnar’s career. However, questions remain surrounding when “The Beast Incarnate” will next appear on WWE programming, as his status for Survivor Series is still uncertain.

Lesnar’s return has not been without controversy. He was brought back to WWE despite being named in Janel Grant’s ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against former WWE executive Vince McMahon.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Lesnar’s comeback was kept highly confidential, with most of the company — including those in the creative department — unaware of his signing.

“Everyone in creative and much of the company was kept in the dark about Lesnar signing and his return,” Meltzer reported. “As one could imagine there were mixed feelings on the decision to bring him back. It was told to us that some were strongly against it and that some women on the staff were even more unhappy with one using the term privately disgusted.”

Meltzer also noted that reaction within WWE’s production team has been largely negative, with some questioning Lesnar’s impact on business since his comeback.

“Multiple production team members don’t believe Lesnar moved the needle past his first week back and others felt the segment with R-Truth from SmackDown was embarrassing,” Meltzer added.

Lesnar’s WWE return continues to be a major talking point, both for its timing amid the ongoing legal controversy and the internal divide it has reportedly caused behind the scenes.