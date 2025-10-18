Shinsuke Nakamura Hints At Retirement Following WWE Japan Tour

Following WWE’s recent live event tour in Japan, Shinsuke Nakamura shared an emotional and introspective message on social media, reflecting on his career and suggesting that his time in the ring may be approaching its final chapters.

The post came after a heartfelt weekend that saw AJ Styles potentially compete in his final match in Japan — a moment that left a visible impact on Nakamura.

Nakamura began by expressing the deep, almost spiritual connection between wrestling and his homeland.

“What a special place Japan is. Especially for those of us who wrestle,” Nakamura wrote. “As AJ said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe.”

With John Cena set to retire later this year and AJ Styles expected to follow in 2026, Nakamura admitted that their decisions have made him reflect on his own journey.

“He did too — John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off,” he said.

Still, the former Intercontinental Champion made it clear that his story isn’t over yet.

“But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring,” Nakamura continued. “All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only… one more time…”

Nakamura’s words struck an emotional chord with fans around the world, many of whom praised his humility and passion. As one of the most influential Japanese wrestlers of the modern era, Nakamura’s legacy continues to inspire — even as he begins to contemplate what comes next.