Lilian Garcia Returning To WWE RAW As Guest Ring Announcer This Monday

Long-time WWE announcer and industry legend Lilian Garcia announced on her Instagram account that she will be the ring announcer for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

There is currently no information regarding Alicia Taylor’s absence from RAW this Monday, but updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Garcia wrote, “Back in my playground in 3 days as I sub in for the awesome @aliciataylorwwe on @wwe Monday Night Raw! 😊🤘🏼 Can’t wait to be reunited with all of you again! ❤️”