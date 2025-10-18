Backstage News On Def Rebel’s Status With WWE

Def Rebel is a group that works behind the scenes in WWE, currently responsible for producing theme songs for the talents.

They have held this role since 2019. The group has faced a fair amount of criticism from both fans and wrestlers regarding their music, with some stars recently returning to their original themes.

According to BodySlam.net (as reported by Sports Illustrated), Def Rebel is currently in the final stages of their contract with WWE; however, no specific timetable has been provided regarding when this deal will expire.

Fightful Select further reports that a WWE representative mentioned that all members of the group are technically on their last contracts, but these contracts could be extended or renewed. It was highlighted that this does not guarantee that Def Rebel’s deal will be renewed; it simply indicates that it is a possibility.

Bodyslam.net also notes that, according to another source, WWE is expected to collaborate with outside artists for music in the future.

Additional details about when this may occur or what it may entail have not yet been released, but updates will be provided as they become available.