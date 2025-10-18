AJ Styles Celebrated By WWE Locker Room After His Final Match In Japan

AJ Styles may have competed in his final match in Japan on October 18, 2025, at Sumo Hall, where he defeated Kofi Kingston in an emotional main event that marked the end of an era.

Following the bout, members of the WWE roster entered the ring to honor Styles, celebrating his historic connection to Japanese wrestling. Styles addressed the crowd with Shinsuke Nakamura serving as translator, delivering heartfelt words of gratitude to the Japanese fans who helped shape his career. The ceremony concluded with a powerful visual — Ivar and CM Punk carrying Styles on their shoulders as the crowd applauded.

Styles has recently confirmed his plans to retire in 2026, closing the book on one of the most decorated careers in modern wrestling. Before joining WWE in 2016, Styles made his name in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice and solidified his reputation as one of the world’s best in-ring performers.

The send-off served as both a tribute to Styles’ global legacy and a poignant reminder of his roots in Japan, where he became a true international star before conquering WWE.