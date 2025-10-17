R-Truth Explains Why WWE Ended His Serious “Ron Killings” Persona

During the June 9th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, R-Truth surprised fans by cutting his hair and reintroducing himself under his real name, Ron Killings — marking a sudden shift to a more serious persona. However, the transformation didn’t last long, as the comedic and fan-favorite R-Truth character soon returned.

In a recent interview with CBSSports.com, R-Truth opened up about the creative direction behind the short-lived change and defended how it played out.

“It went where it was supposed to,” Truth said. “Ron Killings created R-Truth. Those hundreds of millions of fans who spoke and up-roared. They wanted R-Truth back. Ron Killings was the rebellious one who spoke up for R-Truth. Ron Killings has been around for years, but people had never come together in lockstep like that. They did that for R-Truth. You feel me?”

Truth went on to explain that the brief transformation was designed to highlight how much the audience values his original persona. “I wanted Ron Killings to go where he was supposed to go. He made a statement; he had eyes on him. When John Cena came back, R-Truth came back. Ron Killings was the cavalry,” he explained.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion also acknowledged the overwhelming fan support that ultimately dictated the creative outcome. “I think [Ron Killings] was a selfish-type deal, more of a selfish move. I had more than 100 million views that wanted R-Truth. If numbers are real, that was the power of numbers.”

R-Truth remains one of WWE’s most beloved and entertaining stars, with his longevity and ability to adapt continuing to make him a standout presence on television.