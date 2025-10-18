Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will stream live on Netflix from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The show will air at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed will address the WWE Universe following their shocking betrayal of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins on last Monday’s show.

Additionally, The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, will also defend their titles against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee.

Furthermore, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri.

