Dax Harwood Reveals He And His Family Have Been Stalked For 18 Months

AEW star and professional wrestling veteran Dax Harwood recently shared on his Instagram Stories that someone has been stalking him and his family online for the past 18 months.

While Harwood has not provided further details about the situation, updates will be shared as they become available.

Harwood wrote, “Unfortunately, over the last year & a half, myself, my mom, & now my wife, have all been either stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked by an individual on Instagram. AEW & I will be working with authorities to put this matter to rest. They know your name, who you are, and where you live. Please be fans, but leave it at that. I try to be as polite as I can to people waiting in hotels and airports, and even ignore the ones who hate me. However, when you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line.”

This is not the first case of pro wrestlers being stalked, and this alarming issue has become increasingly problematic for wrestling stars recently.

Earlier this week, WWE’s CM Punk criticized fans who wait at airports and hotels for wrestlers, equating this behavior to stalking.

Additionally, Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby, shared an unsettling experience earlier this month involving an individual who parked outside her house and threatened to shoot her when she asked why he was on her property.

Furthermore, a man in Florida is facing charges for allegedly stalking Liv Morgan and showing up at her home.