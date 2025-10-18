Jeff Jarrett Praises Hangman Page, Says He Sees Owen Hart In Him

During AEW’s The Good, The Bad and The Hangman special ahead of WrestleDream 2025, veteran wrestler Jeff Jarrett made a heartfelt comparison between “Hangman” Adam Page and the late Owen Hart, drawing a touching connection between two of wrestling’s most respected figures.

Jarrett, who shared a close friendship and tag team partnership with Owen Hart in the 1990s, praised Page for embodying many of the same admirable qualities that Hart was known for — both in and out of the ring.

“I’ve run into so many guys through this business. Nobody, and I’ve said it over and over and over, nobody was like Owen,” Jarrett said. “He was just such a unique kind of guy. Until I met you, Hangman. In a lot of ways — and that’s the good — you embody Owen. So, I carry a little bit of Owen and a little bit of Hangman with me everywhere I go.”

The emotional moment resonated deeply with fans, many of whom took to social media to praise Jarrett’s words and the respect shown toward Hart’s legacy.

Jarrett’s comments come as AEW continues to honor the memory of Owen Hart through annual tournaments and charitable partnerships with the Owen Hart Foundation, while Page remains one of the promotion’s most beloved homegrown stars.