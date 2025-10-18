Samoa Joe Says The Idea You Can’t Make Friends And Money In Wrestling Is “Asinine”

AEW star Samoa Joe recently spoke with CBSSports.com about his decades-long career in professional wrestling and shared his thoughts on longevity, locker room culture, and the balance between business and relationships in the industry.

Joe dismissed the long-standing notion that success in wrestling requires selfishness or isolation, calling it a false and damaging mindset.

“I have known when great entertainment endeavors work, and I’ve seen them fall apart to pieces,” Joe said. “I always laugh when I hear, ‘You can make money or you can make friends, but you can’t do both in wrestling.’ That is an asinine statement. I’ve made tons of friends and I’ve made tons of money.”

The veteran champion went on to explain that selfish behavior may yield short-term success but often causes long-term harm — both to individuals and to the promotions they work for.

“More often than not, a lot of that selfishness may make you money, but generally, it leads to a lot of destruction and strife throughout the company,” Joe continued. “It can hurt a lot of things. It can close companies down. Let’s talk about the other side effects of this behavior. I’m more conscious because I came from a world where the industry was completely destroyed, and there wasn’t an opportunity for a man like me to make any money.”

Joe, a former world champion in AEW, ROH, and TNA, has long been recognized as one of wrestling’s most respected veterans. His comments reflect the leadership role he’s taken within AEW and his commitment to ensuring a stronger, healthier wrestling industry for future generations.