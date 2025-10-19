Konnan Criticizes Tony Khan’s Reported $5 Million Deal for Mercedes Mone

AAA Hall of Famer and Lucha libre legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on his podcast, Keepin’ It 100. During the episode, he discussed various topics, including Mercedes Moné’s current character in AEW.

He also expressed his concerns about why Tony Khan chose to offer Moné a lucrative deal, which he estimated to be between $4 million and $5 million.

Konnan said, “Tony’s probably being sold on it; look, maybe she was doing good numbers in the ratings. I don’t know. Or maybe he’s a mark for Star Wars, which he probably is. And she did that Mandalorian thing with Baby Yoda and all that. I don’t know how they convince him to give her five million or four million or whatever it is, but I know it’s one of those two numbers. But I think what she does have going for her is she has some name value. She has a very unique look because I saw her in person, and when I saw her, I was like, ‘Yeah, she looks like a star, bro.’ She dresses like a star. She knows how to act like a star. She can wrestle. She’s still not good on the mic after all these years. Her character is super one-dimensional.”

