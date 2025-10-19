Former AEW Producer Criticizes WrestleDream Main Event Spot

Former AEW coach and producer Sarah Stock has spoken out against a controversial moment from the main event of AEW WrestleDream, expressing concern that the spot could send a dangerous message to younger viewers.

The event’s closing match — an “I Quit” bout between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin — featured a shocking visual in its final moments. During the sequence, Moxley and his stablemates, the Death Riders, brought an aquarium tank into the ring and filled it with water. Moxley then appeared to forcibly hold Allin’s head underwater as part of the storyline.

Stock, who wrestled under the names Sarita and Dark Angel, took to social media to criticize the angle, warning that such content could be imitated by children if not handled responsibly.

“Yes. Anytime I see attempted murder in wrestling without a disclaimer, regardless of the company, my opinion remains the same: it’s dumb,” Stock wrote.

The aquarium spot played directly into the match’s finish. As Moxley held Allin submerged, the arena lights went out. When they came back on, Sting appeared in the ring, attacked the Death Riders, and smashed the glass tank with his baseball bat to free Allin. The interference allowed Allin to recover and ultimately force Moxley to quit.

Stock joined AEW as a coach and producer in March 2023, following a previous run as a producer in WWE from 2015 to 2020.

The moment has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans and insiders debating the line between realism and responsibility in pro wrestling storytelling.