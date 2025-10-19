Saraya Reacts After “Paige Come Home” Sign Is Confiscated During WWE SmackDown

During the October 17th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, fans noticed a “Paige Come Home” sign being displayed in the crowd — a nod to former WWE Superstar Saraya, who now competes in AEW. However, video footage later surfaced online showing security confiscating the sign during the broadcast.

WWE confiscated a “Paige Come Home” fan sign during last night’s episode of SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/KIByGm9Yr7 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) October 18, 2025

After the clip began circulating on social media, a fan on Twitter/X asked Saraya about the situation. The former Divas Champion responded graciously, expressing appreciation for the gesture while discouraging fans from risking trouble with security.

“I don’t want anybody getting in trouble on my behalf, very sweet to show the love nonetheless 🥹 it’s amazing the support I still have in the wrestling world, means the world to me ❤️,” Saraya wrote.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her main roster debut in 2014 and quickly became one of the most popular women’s wrestlers of her era. After retiring due to injury in 2018, she officially left WWE in 2022 and later signed with AEW, where she has since competed at the top level once again.