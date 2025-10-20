Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) Talks Wanting To Return To WWE, Bare Knuckle Boxing

Danielle Moinet, formerly known to WWE fans as Summer Rae, appeared as a guest with talkSPORT for an interview this week.

While on the show, the former WWE star admitted she gets the itch to return to WWE all of the time, and spoke about her joining the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) promotion.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she gets the itch to return to WWE all the time: “Oh my gosh. So I was with WWE for six years, which is a good solid run, and I’ve been gone a little bit, went back three years ago for the Royal Rumble. They did not have an all women’s Royal Rumble when I was growing up and it was my dream. It was everything I wanted to do. We were on the road, gosh, a good 300 days a year. It’s completely nonstop, but when it’s what you’ve wanted to do, it doesn’t feel like work. I’m still very good friends with a lot of the girls and a lot of the guys in WWE and I still watch it avidly. I’m such a big fan, and it’s just a part of me. It always will be. I get the itch to go back all the time.”

On how she feels Tyson Fury could crossover into Bare Knuckle Boxing, where she is currently an interviewer: “We get a lot of, UFC guys. We get a lot of MMA guys that are sick of going to the floor, that just want to stand and box. We get a lot of boxers that come to Bare Knuckle and BKB specifically because they say, I’m just sick of it being political. I just want to fight, and what’s fair, and I think the thing that I love about BKB is our matchmaker Mel, our bosses, our CEO, COO, that they do try to take the politics out of it, and they do see, what are the fair matchups? Who’s earned it? Who has knocked off a certain amount of people? That’s what I’m hearing from a lot of boxers that do come over to Bare Knuckle and come over to us, and then also the crowds. They love the crowds. They love the Trigon. It’s so different. So, yeah, like, why not? I could see some of those guys coming over, whether they do well or not. I’m not sure. I worked for Tyson Fury once, three years ago in Cardiff at a wrestling convention and he was absolutely lovely. His wife, Paris, his kids were running around and he was captivating. Like he definitely is a character and when you turn on the screen, he commands attention just from being himself. Like he’s not acting. They say in wrestling with WWE, some of the most successful characters are you not acting as an extension of yourself, and you see that with him and some of the other guys that are very big names with Conor. So why not? Let’s see.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.