Andrade Talks About Mistico, Dream Match Opponents & Working With Rey Fenix

Andrade recently took part in a Q&A with his followers on Instagram.

The following are some of the highlights.

On working with Rey Fenix during his most recent run in WWE: “This dude brought out my angel. When we were wrestling, we were always chatting about stories and where we’d go eat after. We were always chill and brainstorming new ideas. We became great bros.”

On five dream opponents in wrestling, which he was only able to narrow down to seven: “Hulk Hogan, Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Will Ospreay, Roman [Reigns], El Santo [and] [Antonio] Inoki.”

On being friends with multiple people who have portrayed Mistico over the years: “I’ve been friends with the previous Místico. We built a great friendship in WWE, and he helped me get to SmackDown. I’m friends with the original Místico, the first Sin Cara. He was my mentor in the Gran Alternativa tournament and supported me early on when I was LA SOMBRA in CMLL. I’m also friends with Místico 2, now DRALÍSTICO. We have a great friendship. He’s like a brother. I’ve had great adventures with all three of them. Great people.”