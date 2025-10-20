Backstage News On Hangman Page After Scary Spot At AEW WrestleDream

During the AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV event this past Saturday night, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defended his title against Samoa Joe.

There was a moment in the match where Joe executed a German suplex, causing Page to land on his head. After this, Page got up slowly and missed a moonsault that he was supposed to perform.

Eventually, Page secured the victory by pinning Joe after delivering a series of Buckshot Lariats, thereby retaining his championship. Following the match, The Opps turned on Page and assaulted him, culminating with Joe striking him in the face with the World Title.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Page seems to be okay; he even reassured people backstage, saying he was “totally fine.” Page’s title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.