Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/22/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place after AEW WrestleDream.

The show will be broadcast live from the Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) will defend their titles against The Hurt Syndicate, which consists of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Additionally, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Champion, Bandido. There will also be a reveal for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship bracket.

