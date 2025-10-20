Jamie Hayter Admits She’s “Not Ready Yet” For AEW Women’s Title Return

AEW star Jamie Hayter appeared on Conversations With The Wrestling Classic to discuss various topics, including whether she feels ready to return to the AEW Women’s World Title picture.

Hayter said, “Not right now. If it was anytime soon, no I don’t think so. I think I’ve got a lot of work to do before I get back to that point, I personally feel like. That’s just for me because I feel like — even like the first time, I didn’t feel ready for it. And I was like ‘What the hell is happening?’ I was just like, ‘My god!’ It was — again, everything in wrestling is just very fast, I feel like. And I’m definitely someone that’s very, I like a slow pace of life and everything. I’m very like, ‘Ah, we don’t need to rush,’ or whatever. But unfortunately that comes with with the job, right? So you just kind of have to go with it.”

On wanting to improve before she gets another World Title run:

“So I didn’t feel ready the first time. But I feel like if given the opportunity to to have a match for the belt? Obviously I’m always going to say yes, of course. That’s a no-brainer for me. But in terms of like actually having that responsibility right now? I personally wouldn’t want it. I feel like I still need — I want to be more consistent in the ring. And I want to just kind of find myself a bit more and be more comfortable. As I say, always say yes to opportunity. But when the time comes, I want to be really ready. And I want to be firing off on all cylinders, and I want to be the best I can be for myself and the company. So that’s kind of my mentality towards it. I’m not — I don’t want to rush anything or Yeah. anything like that… I don’t know. I just feel like, I’m cool if it didn’t happen anytime soon. That’s all I’m saying. Because I’m kind of I’m enjoying kind of getting in there with whoever and just kind of seeing what happens. But you know, who knows what’s going to happen? Maybe my mind will change tomorrow.”

On a possible rematch with Mercedes Moné:

“Yeah, that is a good point actually [that Mone rarely wrestles someone twice]. You know, I didn’t really think of it like that. So I feel like not just myself, but there will be plenty of women who are like, ‘I wanna have a round, too. I want to go for it again.’ I obviously would would never say no. I feel like my match with Mercedes, I absolutely learned a lot. That was a very enjoyable experience. And you know I was so — again so unconfident going into that match. Because when you step up with someone like Mercedes you’re just like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s a bit intimidating, to be honest. Because she knows way more than I know and she just really is fantastic. So yeah, I would feel a little bit more confident going into the match this time if we were to to have a second go-around. I feel like maybe I would have a bit more knowledge of what could get the job done.”

On who she would want to team with in the AEW Women’s Tag Title Tournament:

“I mean, Aminata has had my back. So, I’ve got to pick Aminata. Or if I — I don’t know. I feel like I’d like to tag with a fellow British bird such as myself. Alex Windsor, I think that would be a good option, too. If I was going to pick myself, it would either be either one of those. But you know, Ami’s really had my back. So I think it would be it’d be cool for her to be by my side and see what we could accomplish as a tag team. I think she’s — she likes to she likes to get down, and so do I.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.