Producers For AEW WrestleDream 2025 Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV, which was headlined by Darby Allin taking on The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley in an “I Quit” Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jon Cruz produced the 8-Man Tag Team Match between The Conglomeration (“The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) and Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, “The Bastard” PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia).

– Christopher Daniels produced the Tag Team Match between Eddie Kingston and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK vs. The Frat House (Cole Karter and Griff Garrison).

– Pat Buck produced the Tag Team Match between Divine Vanity (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford) vs. The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

– Rocky Romero produced the Tag Team Match between FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) vs. JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey).

– Chuck Taylor producer the Singles Match between Jamie Hayter vs. Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla.

– Christopher Daniels produced the $500K Match between The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus).

– Sonjay Dutt and Jon Cruz produced the Tornado Trios Match between The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin and MVP).

– Scotty 2 Hotty produced the AEW TNT Championship Match between AEW TNT Champion Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher vs. The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe.

– Madison Rayne produced the AEW Women’s World Championship Match between AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm.

– Pat Buck produced the AEW TBS Championship and Interim ROH Women’s World TV Championship Winner Takes All Open Challenge Match between AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone vs. Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion Mina Shirakawa.

– Colt Cabana produced the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match between AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) vs. Don Callis Family (AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita).

– Jerry Lynn produced the AEW World Championship Match between AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe.

– Chris Hero and Dean Malenko produced the “I Quit” Match between Darby Allin vs. The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley.