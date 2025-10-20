Possible Spoiler On A Major Return Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW

According to BodySlam+, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW. However, it’s important to note that the report only states she is expected to “be” at RAW, without explicitly saying she will appear on camera.

Still, it seems likely that she will make an on-screen appearance. If she does return, this would mark her first appearance on WWE television since Clash In Paris.

This news follows earlier reports from Fightful indicating that Bella would be making occasional appearances in WWE. There is currently no information on who she might work with if she does return, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Bella made her last return to WWE on the June 7th episode of RAW. She went on to compete in the battle royal at WWE Evolution and subsequently entered a feud with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, ultimately losing a title match to Lynch at Clash In Paris on August 31st.

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and it will air live on Netflix.