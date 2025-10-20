Tiffany Stratton Reveals She’s Been Battling An Illness For The Past Two Weeks

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently shared on her Instagram stories that she has been battling an illness for the past couple of weeks. Due to her condition, she was unable to go to the gym. However, she has now returned and is ready to tackle an intense leg day workout.

Stratton said, “Haven’t been able to workout in 2 weeks because I’ve been ill, but we back with a nasty leg day”

Stratton last competed for the company at WWE Crown Jewel, where she faced Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Although she did not win the match, she still holds the Women’s Championship. She has been the champion for 289 days, having won the title from Nia Jax on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Most recently, she retained the title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the September 26th episode of SmackDown.